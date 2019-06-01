A singer goes missing in China’s effort to erase Tiananmen

BEIJING (AP) — It has been three months since Chinese rock musician Li Zhi (LEE JUH) disappeared from public view.

First, an upcoming tour was canceled and his social media accounts were taken down. Then his music was removed from all of China’s major streaming sites — as if his career had never existed at all.

Li is an outspoken artist who dared to broach the taboo subject of the Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests that ended in bloodshed on June 4, 1989.

China’s ruling Communist Party has pushed people like Li into the shadows as it braces for Tuesday’s 30th anniversary of the military crackdown. Hundreds, if not thousands, are estimated to have died on the night of June 3 and in the early hours of June 4.