Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

S. Korea urges restraint after North’s missile test

SINGAPORE (AP) — South Korea’s Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is fending off calls to step up pressure on North Korea after it test-fired missiles last month.

Jeong told an annual security conference in Singapore Saturday that the tests are being investigated and a conclusion is within reach.

North Korea itself has defended the launches, saying it was exercising its right to self-defense.

The U.S. and Japan say North Korea tested short-range ballistic missiles on May 4 and 9, ending a pause that began in late 2017. Both countries called it a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Jeong says Pyongyang has shown it intends to work toward peace and urged the international community to “assure North Korea that the decision to denuclearize is indeed the right decision.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

10:35 pm
Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

10:26 pm
Wedding registries take a high tech turn
News

Wedding registries take a high tech turn

10:25 pm
The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

Wedding registries take a high tech turn
News

Wedding registries take a high tech turn

Scroll to top
Skip to content