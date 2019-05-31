Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Renault board to vote next week on merger with Fiat Chrysler

PARIS (AP) — French automaker Renault says its board will meet on Tuesday to vote on a possible merger with Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler has proposed to merge with Renault to create the world’s third-biggest automaker, worth almost $40 billion, and combine forces in the race to make electric and autonomous vehicles. The merged company would produce some 8.7 million vehicles a year, more than General Motors and trailing only Volkswagen and Toyota.

If Renault’s board approves the plan, that would allow for the two sides to enter exclusive merger negotiations. The ensuing process would involve consultations with unions, the French government, antitrust authorities and would take about a year.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

6:35 am
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Scroll to top
Skip to content