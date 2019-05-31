Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Police officers will face charges over yellow vest protests

PARIS (AP) — A leading French prosecutor says some police officers will face trial over the police violence that have taken place at protests by people wearing yellow vests.

In an interview with the daily Le Parisien published Friday, Remy Heitz said 174 investigations linked to security forces have been opened in Paris.

He said “some police officers will be sent before a criminal court by the end of the year.”

Several cases are related to the use by police of rubber projectiles, Heitz noted, adding that no police officer has been handed preliminary charges so far.

The yellow vest movement sprang up last fall, demanding relief from high taxes and stagnant wages for French workers. It got its name from the yellow security vests worn by many of the protesters.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

6:35 am
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Scroll to top
Skip to content