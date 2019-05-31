Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Poland’s leaders campaign to save wild cows from slaughter

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader and the president have weighed in to save the lives of a herd of some 180 cows and bulls that went feral after years of neglect and were ordered slaughtered.

Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said this week the herd in the rural community of Deszczno should be saved for humanitarian reasons. Famed Cat-lover Kaczynski said he wants Poles to know that many politicians are friends to animals.

President Andrzej Duda also tweeted to say the herd should be saved.

In response, Agriculture Minister Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski said the animals will be examined and put under the care of a state-owned farm.

The deputy governor in Deszczno, Aleksander Szperka, said Friday he is waiting for the herd — which remains on fenced-off land — to be taken away.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

6:35 am
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Scroll to top
Skip to content