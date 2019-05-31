Peru inmates exchange life of crime for sewing designs

LIMA, Peru (AP) — The agile hands of men who once worked as pickpockets, hit men and drug traffickers are these days dedicated to a much more docile task. They’re cutting and sewing fabrics to create fashionable clothes at a workshop at Peru’s biggest prison.

They work for a brand called Pieta that sells clothing online. It was founded by Thomas Jacob, a French designer and businessman.

The brand today has sold some 200,000 clothing items and produces 1,000 more each week. Its logo consists of four vertical lines and one horizontal — the image prisoners in Peru sketch to count their days behind bars. Popular designs include simple white T-shirts with playful graphics mentioning Peru.