Norwegian diplomat pushes Venezuela talks against the odds

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Any negotiated settlement to Venezuela*s protracted crisis will likely be reached with the help of a self-effacing Scandinavian diplomat with a fondness for distance running.

Dag Nylander is leading the exploratory talks between representatives of Nicolas Maduro and his opponents whose second round wrapped up this week in Norway.

There’s no date for talks to resume and little is known what was discussed behind closed doors. But fact that the two sides continue to meet after spending the past five months trying to politically annihilate one another is being taken as a hopeful sign.

Key to the undertaking is Nylander, a Latin America specialist who between 2012 and 2016 served as one of two facilitators in negotiations aimed at ending Colombia*s long armed conflict.