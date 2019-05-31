Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Malawi opposition leader petitions to nullify vote results

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — The Malawi opposition leader who placed a close second in the presidential election says he has petitioned the High Court to nullify the results, calling them “daylight robbery.”

Lazarus Chakwera spoke Friday as President Peter Mutharika in his inaugural speech urged the southern African nation to move on. The 78-year-old won a second term with 38% of the vote to Chakwera’s 35%.

Chakwera called on Malawians to protest, alleging irregularities. The court this week threw out an injunction he obtained to briefly stop the electoral commission from releasing final voting results. He had sought a partial recount.

Mutharika said that “whether you voted for us or not, I am still your president” and that violence would destroy the country.

Third-place candidate Saulos Chilima also has petitioned to have results nullified.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Deer may have contributed to I-25 crash
News

Deer may have contributed to I-25 crash

7:48 am
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

6:35 am
Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas
AP - National News

Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

5:40 am
Deer may have contributed to I-25 crash
News

Deer may have contributed to I-25 crash

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas
AP - National News

Record flooding causes levee breach in western Arkansas

Scroll to top
Skip to content