Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Indonesia parades 5 foreigners arrested for drugs on Bali

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian police in Bali have arrested an American, two Spaniards and two Russians for selling cocaine on the island.

Police paraded the three men and two women at a press conference on Friday.

Denpasar police chief Ruddi Setiawan said the first arrest was on May 20 when a 33-year-old Russian man was caught negotiating cocaine sales to foreign tourists by phone.

Indonesia has strict drug laws and dozens of convicted smugglers are on death row. Its last executions were in July 2016, when an Indonesian and three foreigners were killed by firing squad.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content