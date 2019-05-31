Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
India’s prime minister names Cabinet after decisive election

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s newly sworn in Prime Minister Narendra Modi has named a Cabinet of ministers, handing the powerful home affairs portfolio to the president of his Hindu nationalist party credited with delivering him a thunderous reelection.

BJP president Amit Shah was named the home minister and Modi’s first-term defense minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, was named finance minister in 24 Cabinet posts allocated Friday.

Modi was sworn in for his second term as India’s prime minister on Thursday.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party won 303 seats in the 542-member lower house of Parliament, giving the party a decisive mandate.

But Modi faces immense challenges including a slowing economy, high rates of joblessness and low agricultural prices that have hurt farmers.

The country of 1.3 billion people seeks swift economic change.

Associated Press

