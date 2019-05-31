Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Hackers take down Iranian social security website

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s semi-official ILNA news agency says hackers took down the website belonging to the country’s non-governmental Social Security Organization.

ILNA reported Friday that the website had been down for an unspecified amount of time the previous day, but has since been restored.

In 2011, Iran faced a computer virus called Stuxnet, which destroyed thousands of centrifuges involved in Iran’s contested nuclear program. Stuxnet is believed to be an American and Israeli creation, though neither country has acknowledged being behind it.

The Social Security Organization is a non-governmental body that provides insurance coverage for wage-earners, salaried workers and the self-employed, providing coverage to millions of people in Iran.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

6:35 am
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon
Weather

Warmer with scattered storms in the afternoon

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

Scroll to top
Skip to content