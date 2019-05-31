Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
FT: Huawei cuts meetings with US, sends US workers home

BEIJING (AP) — The Financial Times is reporting that tech giant Huawei has ordered its employees to cancel technical meetings with American contacts and has sent home numerous U.S. employees working at its Chinese headquarters.

The moves come amid growing U.S.-China tensions over trade and technology in which Huawei has been a main target.

The newspaper quoted Huawei’s chief strategy architect, Dang Wenshuan, as saying that American citizens working in R&D were repatriated two weeks ago, after the Chinese group and 68 affiliates were placed on a blacklist.

It said a workshop underway at the time was “hastily disbanded, and American delegates were asked to remove their laptops, isolate their networks and leave the Huawei premises.”

It quoted Dang as saying that Huawei is also limiting interactions between its employees and American citizens.

