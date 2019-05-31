Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Expert: Assange showed symptoms of ‘psychological torture’

GENEVA (AP) — An independent expert for the U.N.-backed Human Rights Council who visited Julian Assange in a London prison says the WikiLeaks founder “showed all symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture.”

The U.N. human rights office said Friday that Nils Melzer, the special rapporteur on torture, visited Assange on May 9 with two medical experts in examining potential victims of torture and ill-treatment.

Melzer said it was “obvious” that Assange’s health had been affected by “the extremely hostile and arbitrary environment” he faced for years.

U.S. authorities accuse Assange of violating the Espionage Act over publication of secret documents. Sweden wants to question him about sexual misconduct allegations.

Assange lived in Ecuador’s Embassy in London in 2012 until he was arrested in April after Ecuadorean officials withdrew his asylum status.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content