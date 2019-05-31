Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Dominican police investigate attack on US woman at resort

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Police in the Dominican Republic are investigating an attack on a U.S. tourist in Punta Cana that the woman recently made public on social media, detailing a vicious hours-long assault by a man she said was wearing the uniform of the all-inclusive resort.

Police spokesman Col. Frank Durán on Friday said that immediately after authorities heard of the January attack investigators went to the hospital where 51-year old Tammy Lawrence-Daley of Delaware was being treated, took her testimony and collected evidence from where she said the attack took place.

Durán said: “We have to wait for the investigation to end.”

The resort where Lawrence-Daley was staying, the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana, has said it will wait another day before speaking.

Lawrence-Daley posted this week on Facebook about the attack.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Alligator breaks into Florida home
News

Alligator breaks into Florida home

10:01 pm
Penrose cidery gaining international attention
Colorado Living

Penrose cidery gaining international attention

9:54 pm
Battle brewing over ECHL’s Kelly Cup
Covering Colorado

Battle brewing over ECHL’s Kelly Cup

9:29 pm
Alligator breaks into Florida home
News

Alligator breaks into Florida home

Penrose cidery gaining international attention
Colorado Living

Penrose cidery gaining international attention

Battle brewing over ECHL’s Kelly Cup
Covering Colorado

Battle brewing over ECHL’s Kelly Cup

Scroll to top
Skip to content