D-Day symbol of American-French friendship under strain

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Two sons of former U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt are buried in Normandy, symbols of the American drive to fight for Europe’s freedom and trans-Atlantic commitment that many tens of thousands have died for.

Next week, to mark 75 years since the D-Day invasion, U.S. President Donald Trump and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will visit the cemetery where the Roosevelt sons are buried and honor D-Day veterans and the fallen near to Omaha Beach.

The Trump administration, however, has little of the Roosevelts’ Atlanticist spirit. And the commemoration ceremonies are a reminder of today’s tensions.

Trump has slapped tariffs on EU goods, pulled the U.S. out of the EU-boosted Paris Climate Accord and the Iran nuclear deal and suggested he might be willing to pull the U.S. out of NATO if Europeans don’t significantly up their defense spending.