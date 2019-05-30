Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
US emergency aid for Venezuela to be distributed in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — U.S.-supplied humanitarian aid that was earmarked for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó will now be distributed in Colombia.

Colombia’s government said in a statement Thursday that it had reached the decision with the U.S. and representatives of Guaido because of Nicolas Maduro’s continued refusal to accept the aid.

It said some of the aid would now be redistributed to poor Colombians as well as many of the 1.2 million Venezuelan migrants fleeing hardships.

The U.S. in February airlifted hundreds of tons of food and hygiene kits to towns along three of Venezuela’s borders to support Guaidó’s campaign to weaken Maduro’s grip on power.

The so-called “humanitarian avalanche” ended with clashes in Colombia, where the bulk of aid is stored, as troops loyal to Maduro fired tear gas on opposition activists.

Associated Press

