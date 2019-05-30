Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Ukrainian lawmakers vote against Cabinet resignation

KIEV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian lawmakers have refused to accept the Cabinet’s resignation in a snub to the nation’s newly sworn-in president.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the comedian who won a landslide victory in last month’s presidential election, faces a hostile parliament dominated by former President Petro Poroshenko’s supporters.

Zelenskiy called snap parliamentary elections for July 21 in a bid to get more of his supporters into parliament.

However, the Verkhovna Rada refused on Thursday to accept the resignation of Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman, keeping his Cabinet in place.

That vote follows the parliament turning down a proposal by Zelenskiy to amend the electoral law last week.

Lawmakers have also signaled a reluctance to approve Zelenskiy’s candidates for top government positions that are subject to parliament’s approval.

Associated Press

