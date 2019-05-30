Tiananmen veterans look back on movement’s mistakes, passion

BEIJING (AP) — One of the most outspoken student leaders during the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests is now more circumspect but remains just as harsh a critic of China’s Communist regime.

Wu’er Kaixi (WOO’-err KAI’-shee) says, “Sometimes remembrance is one of the most humble forms of resistance.” He spoke in an interview in Taiwan, where he now lives with his wife and children and is the honorary chairman of Reporters Without Borders.

While many former leaders and participants in the protests have moved on, embracing lives and careers that have little direct relation to the movement, others like him remain wedded to the cause. They’re determined to keep the memories alive even as China’s rulers seek to sandblast the protests and the military’s bloody crackdown from history.