Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Safety issues in Hungary boat sinking strike nerve in SKorea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The sinking of a boat carrying South Korean tourists in Hungary is touching a nerve in South Korea, where many are still traumatized over a 2014 ferry sinking that killed more than 300 people, mostly students. The grief is compounded by claims by some South Korean tour agents and travelers that there were past safety issues on the Danube River where the accident happened.

A total of 33 South Koreans were on the small boat enjoying the night view of Budapest on Wednesday evening despite a downpour. A preliminary investigation showed none was wearing a life jacket when the boat collided with a larger cruise ship on the river, according to the South Korean government and their tour agency in Seoul.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

5:51 am
Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

5:18 am
Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

4:48 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon
Covering Colorado

Highway 24 reopened after crash east of Falcon

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content