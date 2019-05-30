Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Relics of Fatima child saints stolen from Italian church

MILAN (AP) — The relics of two Fatima child saints have been stolen from a church in Verona while they were traveling on a pilgrimage tour in Italy.

The Rev. Andrea Ronconi said Thursday that small pieces of clothing belonging to the Portuguese shepherd children made saints in 2017 were stolen Wednesday. Police were looking for two suspects.

Ronconi, priest at the Jesus Christ Divine Worker parish, said he was “heartbroken and mortified” by the theft, which also included copies of a crown and rosary of the Fatima Virgin Mary statue.

Francisco and Jacinta Marto, who reported visions of the Virgin Mary more than 100 years ago, were declared saints on May 13, 2017. The Portuguese town of Fatima has become one of the world’s most important Catholic shrines.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

7:45 am
LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

7:18 am
Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

6:55 am
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content