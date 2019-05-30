Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Polish government reshuffle expected following EU elections

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The spokesman for Polish President Andrzej Duda says there will be a major government reshuffle sometime next week following the election of several ministers to the European Parliament.

Duda’s spokesman Blazej Spychalski said Thursday that the reshuffle will be “wide.”

Duda has met with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki to discuss potential candidates to replace among others Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski, Labor Minister Elzbieta Rafalska and Education Minister Anna Zalewska.

The reshuffle is also seen as opportunity for Finance Minister Teresa Czerwinska to resign, as she reportedly objects to the government’s higher spending, which is widely seen as contributing to the recent electoral success of the ruling Law and Justice Party.

Associated Press

