Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Pence in Canada as he looks to build momentum on trade deal

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Canada as he looks to build momentum to get a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico passed.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump removed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing a key roadblock to a North American trade pact Trump’s team negotiated last year.

The new trade deal needs approval from legislatures in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Democrats want stronger enforcement of labor standards and oppose a provision protecting drugmakers from competition.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (troo-DOH’) says talks with Pence on Thursday will focus on the ratification process.

Trudeau says he also intends to raise the “backsliding” of women’s rights in U.S. states where anti-abortion measures have been passed. Pence opposes abortion.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

9:38 am
Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

9:38 am
President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

9:21 am
WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH LIVE: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81
News

Former U.S. Senator Thad Cochran dies at the age of 81

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation
News

President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content