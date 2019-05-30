Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Opposition senators in Haiti trash Parliament office

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A group of opposition senators in Haiti have ransacked their meeting room in Parliament and dragged out broken furniture and computers to block the ratification of interim Prime Minister Jean-Michel Lapin.

Dozens of protesters gathered outside Parliament on Thursday to support the senators as they burned tires in the street, set a truck on fire and clashed with police that fired tear gas.

Tear gas overwhelmed both police and residents of downtown Port-au-Prince as parents with young school children tried to escape the violence.

Legislators were supposed to meet today to debate for the third time whether to designate Lapin as prime minister. It is unclear when they would meet again.

The United Nations’ Core Group issued a statement condemning the violence.

Associated Press

Associated Press

