Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Kushner meets with Netanyahu amid Israel’s political crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the Trump administration’s long-awaited plan for Mideast peace, just hours after Israel was thrust into the political tumult of an unprecedented second election in the same year.

Kushner and U.S. special envoy Jason Greenblatt stopped in Israel as part of a Middle East tour to rally support for next month’s economic conference in Bahrain, which the White House bills as the first portion of its peace plan.

In brief joint remarks, Kushner touted American-Israeli cooperation, saying, “it’s never been stronger.”

Netanyahu, playing down concerns that the Israeli parliament’s dramatic dissolution Thursday would further postpone the U.S. peace plan rollout, said, “you know, we had a little event last night. That’s not going to stop us.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

7:45 am
LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

7:18 am
Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

6:55 am
Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy
Covering Colorado

Class of 2019: Facts about new graduates from the Air Force Academy

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

LIVE UPDATES: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder
News

Utah police find body of 5-year-old girl, uncle charged with her murder

Scroll to top
Skip to content