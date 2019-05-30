Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Japan, Russia accuse each other of military buildups

TOKYO (AP) — Russia and Japan have accused each other of military buildups as their foreign and defense ministers met in Tokyo for talks that failed to make progress on decades-long island disputes.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference Thursday that Russia was concerned about Japan’s plan to build two land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense systems, while his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, accused Russia of a military buildup on Russian-controlled islands claimed by both countries.

Lavrov brushed off Japan’s criticism, saying his country is only operating in its own territory.

The meetings also included Japanese Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

The island dispute has prevented the two countries from signing a peace treaty formally ending their World War II hostilities.

