James Marape sworn in as Papua New Guinea’s prime minister

PORT MORESBY, Papua New Guinea (AP) — Former Papua New Guinea Finance Minister James Marape has been sworn in as the country’s new prime minister, following the resignation of Peter O’Neill last week.

Local media reported that the PNG parliament voted overwhelmingly for Marape on Thursday.

Marape told reporters that he doesn’t have all the answers for the country, but would do his best to mobilize the talents of members of government, the opposition, and “more importantly, talents from the greater Papua New Guineans out there.”

O’Neill resigned last Sunday after seven years on the job. His announcement followed weeks of high-profile defections from his government to the opposition.

Associated Press

