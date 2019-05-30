Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Florida Gov. DeSantis meets with Netanyahu in Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the governor’s final day of a trade mission to Israel.

DeSantis had high praise for Netanyahu on the day after the Israeli leader failed to assemble a governing coalition, sending the country into a political crisis.

DeSantis called Netanyahu a “really strong leader.”

DeSantis later placed a prayer in the Western Wall for Florida’s safety this hurricane season and a prayer from a Florida Panhandle girl who lost her house in Hurricane Michael.

DeSantis on Friday is returning to Florida after the trade mission that included nearly 100 business leaders, elected officials and state university officials.

Details of the trip were provided to Florida media outlets by a pool reporter arranged through the Florida Society of News Editors.

Associated Press

Associated Press

