Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

D-Day still takes an emotional toll on vets, 75 years on

SOUTHWICK, England (AP) — The night before the D-Day landings, Leonard “Ted” Emmings and his shipmates on a Royal Navy landing craft learned their mission was to ferry 36 Canadian troops to Juno Beach, a stretch of Normandy coast fortified with artillery, mortars, mines and machine gun emplacements. The men made a pact: Whatever happened, they would look after those who didn’t make it back.

The next morning, the teenage British coxswain pointed his landing craft at the French shoreline and gunned the engines. The boat struck a mine but made it to the beach, where the crew discovered the ramp was jammed.

Emmings and another crewman climbed over the side to free it.

“I got back on the craft but he didn’t,” Emmings told The Associated Press. “That’s the reason I go over there, because we made that promise.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

4:48 am
One dead in shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One dead in shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

11:20 pm
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

9:50 pm
Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation
News

Great Forecast for an Air Force Graduation

One dead in shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

One dead in shooting on the southeast side of Colorado Springs

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content