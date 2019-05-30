Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colombia ex-rebel freed from second detention in drug case

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A top Colombian rebel peace negotiator has been freed from detention for a second time in connection with a highly politicized drug case.

A lawyer for Seuxis Hernandez confirmed Thursday’s release after the Supreme Court ordered his immediate liberation.

The court ruled that because he is a legislator, the Supreme Court itself that should handle the case.

The magistrates ordered him released while the accusations are evaluated.

The rebel leader best known by his alias Jesus Santrich is accused of conspiring to ship 10 tons of cocaine to the United States.

Colombia’s special peace tribunal ruled earlier that Santrich should not be extradited. He was released but detained again as part of a new investigation based on additional information provided by U.S. authorities

Associated Press

Associated Press

