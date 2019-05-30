Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Claus von Bulow, cleared in attempted murder of wife, dies

LONDON (AP) — Danish-born socialite Claus von Bulow, who was convicted but later acquitted of trying to kill his wealthy wife in two trials that drew intense international attention in the 1980s, has died. He was 92.

Von Bulow’s son-in-law, Riccardo Pavoncelli, tells The New York Times that von Bulow died at his home in London on Saturday.

The tall, aristocratic von Bulow was charged with putting his wife, Martha “Sunny” von Bulow, into an irreversible coma to gain her fortune so he could live with his mistress. He was convicted of attempted murder in 1982 at a trial in Newport, Rhode Island, that was widely followed with its high society overtones about possible attempted murder by insulin injection.

The conviction was overturned on appeal and he was acquitted at his second trial in 1985.

___

Michelle R. Smith contributed to this report from Providence, Rhode Island.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

3:26 pm
First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

3:11 pm
WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

2:50 pm
Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard
News

Target recalls USB cable due to electrical hazard

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents
Covering Colorado

First 9 floors of Regency Tower Apartments cleared for residents

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation
Covering Colorado

WATCH AGAIN: 2019 US Air Force Academy Graduation

Scroll to top
Skip to content