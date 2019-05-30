Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Afghan official: Suicide bombing kills 6 near Kabul academy

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan authorities say a suicide bomber targeting a military academy in the capital of Kabul has killed at least six people.

The Interior Ministry says six others were wounded in the bombing on Thursday. A ministry statement says a soldier noticed a suspicious person and approached him, causing the attacker to detonate his explosives near the Mashal Fahim academy.

Ferdus Faramarz, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says police are trying to get more details about the bombing in western Kabul.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but insurgents have targeted this academy in the past. Both the Taliban and the Islamic State group are active in Kabul and have staged large-scale attacks in the Afghan capital.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

11:20 pm
Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

9:50 pm
New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

9:46 pm
One dead in Springs shooting
News

One dead in Springs shooting

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation
Covering Colorado

Need-to-know info about Thursday’s USAFA Graduation

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado
Covering Colorado

New marijuana laws on the books in Colorado

Scroll to top
Skip to content