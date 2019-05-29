Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
White House adviser Kushner in Jordan to promote peace plan

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Presidential adviser Jared Kushner is in Jordan as he tries to rally Arab support for a U.S. peace conference next month in Bahrain.

Jordan, a key U.S. ally, has not yet said whether it will attend.

Kushner, who arrived from Morocco, has said the conference will focus on the economic foundations of peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The conference will not include core political issues, such as Palestinian statehood. The Palestinians have rejected the conference.

The White House confirmed Kushner was in Amman on Wednesday, but gave no details.

Reliant on American political and military support, it will be difficult for Jordan reject the invitation. But with most of its people of Palestinian descent, it will be difficult to embrace a plan that does not include a Palestinian state.

