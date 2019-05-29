Video prompts Bosnians to protest judicial corruption

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnians are protesting outside the country’s top judicial body after a secretly recorded video emerged of its head appearing to take bribes through a middleman, himself a police officer.

Hundreds gathered Wednesday to demand the resignation of Milan Tegeltija, the head of the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council, which appoints, dismisses and oversees the work of all the country’s judges and prosecutors.

The protest was sparked by a video published last week in which Tegeltija meets with a businessman to discuss his case, which was being handled by a local court. The meeting in a bar was also attended by an officer of Bosnia’s State Investigation and Protection Agency.

Tegeltija was filmed asking the businessman to name the prosecutor on his case and promising to “look into it.”

He denies wrongdoing.