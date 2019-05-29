Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Top US and Russian diplomats discussed ways to end Syria war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.S. envoy for Syria says top U.S. and Russian diplomats have discussed the step-by-step implementation of a 2012 roadmap to U.N.-supervised elections in the war-torn country that could allow a Syrian government “to move back into the international community.”

Ambassador James Jeffrey’s comments indicate a new U.S.-Russian engagement on efforts to end the eight-year Syrian war.

But Jeffrey cautioned that “this is just a potential way forward” because there have been no steps such as a cease-fire in the last rebel-held stronghold in Idlib or the convening of a committee to draft a new constitution for Syria

Jeffrey told reporters after a closed Security Council meeting Wednesday that such steps “would give us confidence that the Assad regime actually understands what it must do to help end this conflict.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

12:40 pm
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Scroll to top
Skip to content