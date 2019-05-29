Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

South Africa’s president names Cabinet that is 50% women

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president has named a Cabinet that is 50% women, making the country one of few in the world to be “gender-balanced.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement follows similar moves by Ethiopia and Rwanda last year.

Ramaphosa also trimmed the Cabinet from 36 ministers to 28 as he seeks to reduce the bloating under predecessor Jacob Zuma, who stepped down last year under pressure amid corruption allegations.

Fighting the corruption and mismanagement that has consumed billions of rand is the major issue facing the ruling African National Congress, whose election win this month was the weakest in 25 years in power.

South Africa’s new Cabinet retains Deputy President David Mabuza, who also has faced graft allegations, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Public Enterprises Minster and former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

12:40 pm
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
Weather

Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Scroll to top
Skip to content