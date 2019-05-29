Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Report: Iranian cleric stabbed to death in country’s south

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A semi-official Iranian news agency says a cleric was stabbed to death in the country’s south and that police have identified a suspect in the attack.

The report says cleric Mohammad Khorsand, a Friday prayer leader in the city of Kazeroon, was killed while on his way home from a religious ceremony.

The report provided no further information and didn’t say anything about a possible motive for the attack. It’s the second attack on a cleric in Iran recently. In April, a cleric was shot and killed in the western city of Hamadan.

The city of Kazeroon made headlines last year when protests erupted over a government decision to merge some of the city districts into a new town. At least one person was killed in the disturbances.

Associated Press

