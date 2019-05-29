Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Boat sinks in Danube in Hungary with 34 people on board

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A boat capsized and sunk in the Danube River Wednesday evening in Budapest, with 34 people on board, including passengers and crew, Hungarian media reported.

Rescuers were at the scene near Hungary’s parliament, including a fire boat.

Some people have been rescued and a search is underway for others.

The onwer of the ‘Hableany’ (Mermaid) told news website Index.hu that the vessel had sunk.

Other boats docked on the river banks, including large tourist boats, were shining their lights onto the river, likely in search of survivors.

The search and rescue efforts were being carried out under heavy rainfall.

Index.hu reported that one person was rescued near the Petofi Bridge, which is about 2 miles south of parliament.

‘Hableany’ is described on the company’s website as “one of the smallest members of the fleet … an excellent venue for cruises and smaller family events.”

It has two decks and capacity for 60 people, or 45 for sightseeing cruises.

Associated Press

Good Samaritans chase down alleged purse snatcher
Photos: US Air Force Academy Graduation Week 2019
Coolest day of the week with rain and even a few snow showers in the mountains
