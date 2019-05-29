Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Norway says Venezuelan talks making progress

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Norway’s government is praising progress in talks between representatives of President Nicolás Maduro and his opponents.

Wednesday’s statement from Norway’s Foreign Ministry says both sides have shown a willingness to seek an “agreed-upon and constitutional solution” to the country, which includes “political, economic and electoral matters.”

There was no additional information, but Norway urged both sides to exercise “utmost caution” in their public statements about the talks in order to maintain the integrity of the process and achieve results.

The second round of meetings this week in Norway have been playing out amid months of escalating tension between Maduro and the U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

9:55 am
Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Scroll to top
Skip to content