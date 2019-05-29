Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Mexican authorities push out camping migrants in south

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities have cleared a park of camping Central American migrants and another makeshift encampment of Haitians and African migrants outside an immigration detention center near the Guatemala border.

About 100 migrants were pushed out of the Tapachula park overnight Tuesday. Families grabbed bedding and guided sleepy children away, not knowing where they were going.

Meanwhile, about 1,000 migrants were taken from outside the detention center where they had camped for weeks awaiting word on requests for asylum or permits that would allow them to continue north.

Tapachula is about 23 miles (37 kilometers) from the border crossing with Guatemala. Mexican authorities have become more active in trying to break up migrant caravans recently. On Tuesday afternoon, they also raided at least two hotels where Cuban migrants were staying.

Associated Press

