Israeli leader uncharacteristically quiet over Gulf crisis

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been a vocal critic of Iran over the years, accusing the Islamic Republic of sinister intentions at every opportunity.

But the outspoken Israel leader has remained uncharacteristically quiet throughout the current crisis between the U.S. and Iran.

While Israel has welcomed Washington’s pressure on Tehran, the crisis has nonetheless put Netanyahu in a delicate position, not wanting to be seen as pushing the Americans into a military confrontation and wary of being drawn into fighting with Iran’s powerful proxy, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Netanyahu has repeatedly accused Iran of seeking to develop nuclear weapons — a charge it denies — and criticized its support for anti-Israel militants, development of long-range missiles and frequent calls for Israel’s destruction.

Associated Press

