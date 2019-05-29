In fear for their lives, activist Thai band lives in exile

BANGKOK (AP) — Several Thai musicians living in exile in neighboring Laos fear possible abduction or even murder by people they believe are seeking to eliminate them for songs seen as disrespectful toward their country’s monarchy.

The musicians from the band Faiyen fled their home in 2014, afraid of arrest after a military coup overthrew their nation’s elected government. They worried their music ran afoul of Thailand’s lese majeste law, which outlaws insults to the monarchy.

Their fears are not without justification. Since last December, six similar exiles in Laos have been killed or have disappeared, according to human rights groups.

While no evidence has been presented that the junta is involved, rights groups say someone is seeking extrajudicial retribution.