Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

French finance minister to fight GE’s plan to cut jobs

PARIS (AP) — France’s finance minister is asking U.S. company General Electric to change its plans to cut more than 1,000 jobs in France.

Bruno Le Maire said Wednesday he will talk to GE’s CEO, Larry Culp, by phone on Thursday. He committed to “stand by the employees’ side.”

GE on Tuesday announced plans to cut jobs in France, mostly in its plant in the eastern city of Belfort, which currently employs more than 4,000 people.

The industrial conglomerate said its strategy to cut costs will mostly focus on its gas power business.

Earlier this year, the French government decided to fine GE 50 million euros ($56 million) after the company didn’t create the jobs it had promised when it announced the purchase of part of French rival Alstom in 2014.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

6:28 am
Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete
News

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Dept as Russia probe investigation is complete

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years
Covering Colorado

Air Force Academy graduates reflect on last four years

Scroll to top
Skip to content