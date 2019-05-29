Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

EU asks Italy to explain failure to reduce debt

MILAN (AP) — The European Commission has sent the Italian government a letter asking it to clarify why the eurozone’s third-largest economy has not made sufficient progress in reducing debt.

A European Commission spokesperson confirmed that Wednesday’s letter from EU Finance Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis and EU Economic Commissioner Pierre Moscovici asks for a response by the close of business Friday.

Italy’s public debt is over 132% of GDP, far above the EU’s 60% limit.

The country won EU approval for its 2019 budget only after reducing the deficit to acceptable levels. But public finances are back in the spotlight since right-wing populist leader Matteo Salvini’s strong European parliamentary election victory emboldened him to announce new measures that will increase next year’s budget deficit on top of his ongoing challenge of fiscal rules.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

9:55 am
Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

8:55 am
300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

8:12 am
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel
Covering Colorado

Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for fire at Colorado Springs motel

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”
News

Robert Mueller: Russia probe report “speaks for itself”

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained
News

300 Fire near Woodland Park now 25% contained

Scroll to top
Skip to content