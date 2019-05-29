Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colombia high court orders ex-rebel wanted in US freed

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s Supreme Court has ordered a top rebel peace negotiator freed from jail after he was newly detained in a highly politicized drug case.

Seuxis Hernandez was jailed last year on a U.S. drug warrant but Colombia’s special peace tribunal ordered him released earlier this month.

He was then detained again as part of a new Colombian investigation based on additional information provided by U.S. authorities.

The Supreme Court decided Wednesday the rebel leader best known by his alias Jesus Santrich should be immediately released again.

The judges determined that because Santrich is recognized as a congressman, his case falls under the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction.

The court is asking Colombian authorities to provide it with the case files.

Santrich is accused of conspiring to ship cocaine to the U.S.

Associated Press

