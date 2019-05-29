Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Bosnian war-crimes suspect detained in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian police say they have detained a man suspected of war crimes committed in 1992, during the wars in the former Yugoslavia.

Police from the regional department in the Black Sea port of Constanta said Wednesday that Zoran Stojcic, a 57-year-old with dual Swedish-Bosnian citizenship, was detained with assistance from Romania’s International Police Cooperation Center and the Constanta immigration service.

Romania’s General Police Inspectorate said Stojcic will be detained for 24 hours, after which a Constanta court will decide on his arrest for up to 30 days, pending his possible extradition.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

12:16 pm
A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

12:01 pm
Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
News

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

11:48 am
Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances
Covering Colorado

Gov. Polis signs bill ‘defelonizing’ single-use drug possession for Schedule I and II substances

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion
News

A year in the life of a spelling bee champion

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update
News

Alex Trebek shares ‘mind-boggling’ pancreatic cancer update

Scroll to top
Skip to content