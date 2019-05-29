Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Argentina anti-austerity strike halts flights, trains, buses

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A strike to protest government austerity measures is grounding hundreds of flights and halting bus and train lines in Argentina.

Banks, courts, and many schools were closed Wednesday and Argentina’s main grains ports were also shut. Hospitals offered only emergency services.

The 24-hour strike organized by labor unions is in protest of policies by President Mauricio Macri. Those include the firing of workers and the slashing of subsidies. Argentines are also fed up with a stubborn recession, a devaluation of the currency and one of the world’s highest inflation rates.

The stoppage takes place ahead of October’s presidential election.

Macri will seek re-election and center-left former president Cristina Fernandez will try to return to power running as vice president on the ticket with her former chief of staff.

Associated Press

