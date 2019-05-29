Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
2 Turkish soldiers killed in operation against Kurds in Iraq

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s Defense Ministry says two Turkish soldiers have been killed in northern Iraq in a new operation against Kurdish militants.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said Wednesday the soldiers were wounded by an improvised explosive device placed by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. The ministry announced that they died hours later.

Turkey on Monday launched the “Claw Operation” against PKK targets in Mount Khakurk with commando units, airstrikes and artillery. Turkey regularly conducts airstrikes in the region and the Turkish parliament has renewed a mandate allowing Turkey to conduct cross-border operations into Iraq.

Turkey and its Western allies consider the PKK a terror organization, which has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1982.

Associated Press

