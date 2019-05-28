Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Youth wing urges German far right to change tack on climate

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin youth wing of the far-right Alternative for Germany is urging party leaders to stop denying that man-made pollution contributes to climate change.

The Young Alternative’s branch in the capital said Tuesday that climate change and environmental protection appear to have affected voters’ choices in the European Parliament elections.

The environmentalist Green party almost doubled its share of the vote in Germany to 20.5%, while Alternative for Germany received 11%.

The youth wing in Berlin said: “For us it’s indisputable that the climate is changing and pollutants, such as those in car emissions, aren’t good for humans or the environment.” Senior party officials have in the past blamed global warming on the sun.

The party’s national executive declined to immediately comment.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana

3:50 am
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

10:37 pm
Palmer Lake standoff ends peacefully
Covering Colorado

Palmer Lake standoff ends peacefully

8:25 pm
Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana
News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction across Ohio, Indiana

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

Palmer Lake standoff ends peacefully
Covering Colorado

Palmer Lake standoff ends peacefully

Scroll to top
Skip to content