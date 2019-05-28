Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
With crisis unresolved, Israel seems headed toward elections

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has passed the first of three motions required for the chamber to dissolve itself as the country appears headed toward another snap election.

The measure passed on Tuesday with a 66-44 majority, and a tentative election date was set for Sept. 17.

Last month’s election seemed to have promised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu another fresh mandate to rule. But a shocking crisis with his longtime ally and erstwhile rival Avigdor Lieberman thrust the country into an unprecedented political impasse.

Netanyahu has until late Wednesday to present a coalition government or else Israel’s largely ceremonial president can task someone else with the job. Netanyahu has no intention of letting that happen and would prefer another election instead.

If no compromise is found, Israel will likely go to elections again.

