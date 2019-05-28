Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

UN reveals rights abuse at thriving markets in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A U.N. report says North Koreans working in hundreds of capitalistic-style markets are often abused and forced to engage in bribery to survive.

The U.N. Human Rights Office said in a report released Tuesday that a failed public distribution system in North Korea has led to the rise of market activities over the past two decades.

But it says a lack of adequate reforms and an uncertain legal environment at these markets mean that many people face a host of human rights violations and must use bribes to avoid arrest, detention and abuse.

It says its report is based on 214 firsthand accounts of North Koreans who resettled in South Korea.

The report says people in North Korea “are trapped in a vicious cycle.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

10:37 pm
Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

8:25 pm
Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

6:37 pm
Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families
Covering Colorado

Beer sales fundraiser helps local nonprofit support military families

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake
News

Standoff happening in Palmer Lake

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo Memorial Day ceremony recognizes Gold Star Mothers

Scroll to top
Skip to content